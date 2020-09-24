While Saturday marks a return to full capacity for restaurants across Indiana, some Terre Haute restaurant owners say it will be consumer confidence that will determine when people once again completely fill dining spaces.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced he will advance the state to an updated version of the Stage 5 Back On Track Indiana plan and extend the state’s face covering mandate until at least Oct. 17. Under his plan, restaurants and bars that serve food may open at full capacity as long as six feet of space, to maintain social distancing, is in place. Customers must be seated at a table or counter.
Libby Waters, owner of Crossroad Cafe, at 7th and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute, said she thinks customer confidence does not support moving to full capacity.
“We are supposed to be able to go back to 100 percent capacity, but for us, I think our customers at this point are not going to feel comfortable with being able to be at 100 percent capacity again,” Waters said.
“It really will not change anything for us right now,” she said of the governor’s order for 100 percent capacity. “We are going to stay the way we are just because our customers are going to be more comfortable that way. That is what matters to us,” Waters said.
Crossroads Cafe is at 50 percent seating capacity, as the business “could not effectively social distance at 75 percent capacity,” Waters said. Restaurants statewide previously had been at 75 percent capacity since July.
“I think we will wait it out a couple of weeks and see how everyone is feeling and maybe we will bump up our capacity a little bit at a time,” Waters said. “But, for now, we will stay doing what we are doing.”
It is the same for Saratoga Restaurant owner George Azar. The restaurant is located downtown at 5th and Wabash Avenue.
“The order doesn’t make a difference in seating from what we have now,” Azar said. “The 100 percent capacity, what that does is hopefully encourage people to come out [to dine] knowing that the governor feels like it is safe enough to come in and enjoy a meal in a restaurant, even though we may not be able to seat many more people.”
The Saratoga, which first opened in 1942, is also operating at between 50 to 60 percent seating capacity, due to social distancing restraints.
Both Waters and Azar said their businesses have been helped with a new “Eat in the Streets” program, which closes some sections of Wabash Avenue to allow seating in the street in front of their businesses. The Terre Haute Board of Public Works agreed to extend the outdoor dining through November 7.
“It has been fabulous,” Waters said. “We had a very good response from it. In the first weekend we participated, we did roughly one week’s of post-COVID sales in one night. It is really going a long way to pay some bills.”
Azar said he “realizes the novelty will wear out, but we hope people will support it,” adding his business has purchased five outdoor patio heaters to encourage people to continue to sit outdoors as the weather cools.
Waters said she is confident that a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus will be discovered, something that may allow her business to take a turn for the better. Waters said her business lost a lot of catering events due to the virus and said she thinks it could be six months “I am hoping” to when things can begin to return “to somewhat normal.”
Azar said he doesn’t “know how long this will continue. I am hoping it will be sooner rather than later,” he said, adding restaurants will continue to see fewer customers “until scientists and doctors give us the things we need to make sure everyone is vaccinated and safe.
“I believe until there is a vaccine, I don’t think it will go back to normal for a while. Until there is a vaccine, people will remain cautious, but people should know that all restaurants, I believe, take every precaution necessary to keep our customers and employees safe,” Azar said.
“We always have, but just do a little extra now,” amid the global pandemic, he said.
Cindy Perkins, manager partner at Texas Roadhouse, located near the intersection of Turner Street and Third Street, on Terre Haute’s south side, agrees that safety is key to customer confidence.
The restaurant installed partitions between seats as a way to separate customers while dining. Additionally, the restaurant had seated just two people at six-person tables.
While 100 percent capacity is now permitted, Perkins said she is waiting for clarification from the county’s health department for how to best handle customers at bar seating.
“It is kind of contradiction, with full capacity yet social distance. There is not a clear understanding on the bar rail,” Perkins said.
Still, Perkins said going to 100 percent capacity will help restaurants.
“Every step forward is a step to becoming back to normal,” she said, “but making those steps as cautiously as we can is what is going to be important.”
Perkins said Texas Roadhouse will continue to offer curbside service, which now represents about 30 percent of its business. Additionally, the restaurant will continue to text customers as they wait in vehicles outside the business, notifying them that a table is ready and to enter the restaurant.
“No one wants to stand next to 100 people anywhere,” Perkins said, including in a restaurant waiting area.
“In my opinion, I personally believe it will probably be eight to 12 months” before restaurants return to pre-COVID-19 sales. Perkins said a COVID-19 vaccine will be important to have that happen. “I think businesses will tend to struggle until there is a sense of security just being out in public,” she said.
Additionally, employment remains difficult.
“Maintaining our current staffing levels remains hard as there is still that fear of the virus even in the workforce, being out in public,” she said.
Travis Doster, corporate spokesman for Texas Roadhouse, said restaurants, which are regulated by health departments, have to report COVID-19 related incidents, unlike other businesses. Health regulations vary between states, he said, which can make dining in-person challenging.
Nationally, Texas Roadhouse, which has restaurants in 49 states, has 93 percent of its business now coming from in-person dining, Doster said.
“We have been able to get through this as we pivoted on a dime and completely went to curbside service, which became a huge part” for revenue during the months of March, April, May and June before returning to in-person dining, Doster said.
“The one positive of this for the [restaurant] industry is people have realized how important restaurants are in feeding America,” he said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
