Terre Haute responds to call for blood

More than 40 volunteers extended their arms during two blood drives Wednesday in Terre Haute to provide an asset that has no substitution.
The U.S. blood supply has lost thousands of donations in recent weeks with the cancellation of community blood drives due to stay-at-home orders to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s been a great response from the community,” said Lance White, donor recruitment representative for the American Red Cross, as donors waited patiently in chairs spaced at least six feet apart to comply with social distancing practices.
Advance registration was required to fill the donor spots limited by social distancing at the Red Cross drive.
The blood drive in the banquet room at The Meadows Shopping Center on Terre Haute’s east side was in a space large enough to accommodate the equipment necessary while spreading out the donors.
“Usually we can utilize our blood mobiles, but because of social distancing we want to make sure we have people far enough apart so that we are being responsible about how we handle our donors,” White said. “So anything on a blood mobile was canceled and we are trying to utilize larger spaces like this.”
Downtown, Versiti-Indiana (formerly Indiana Blood Center) was accepting donations from 14 people outside the Terre Haute Police Department.
Though Versiti used its bloodmobile for the event, donors were kept more than six feet apart during the process.
Every donor appointment opportunity was taken, said THPD Officer Ryan Adamson.
A mix of police officers, firefighters and community members responded to the blood drive, he said, and THPD will likely organize another event in the future due to the positive turnout.
A first-time donor, George Evlogimenos signed up for the blood drive at The Meadows.
“I came out because I believe in community support,” Evlogimenos said. “I think everyone’s got to step out and help the community. This is something we are all going through.”
It was last week when he decided it was time for him to make a donation that could save lives. After going through the screening process required of all donors to check for wellness, Evlogimenos moved to a donor bed where a technician explained the process and quickly collected his donation.
Stacey Mendenhall of Clinton was in another spot making her second-ever blood donation.
“I know how important it is to donate blood since there is such a shortage and people are afraid to get out,” said Mendenhall, a nursing student at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods college. “Although they are canceling elective surgeries it’s still important because there are still trauma surgeries that need blood.”
White said another Red Cross blood drive is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 20 in the banquet room at The Meadows.
“We’ve gotten an amazing response,” White said. “People that had been signed up for other blood drives are coming to these that we are organizing now.”
Red Cross Blood drives are also set for:
• April 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Meadows Banquet Room, 2800 Poplar St, Terre Haute, and;
• April 27, 1 to 6 p.m., at First Christian Church of Brazil.
White said the best way to register is to go online to RedCrossBlood.org. In the top right corner, enter a zip code to see all blood drives coming up in the area. Then follow the links to sign up.
White predicted that once the shelter-at-home order ends, people will travel and reschedule elective surgeries, meaning hospitals will need even more blood.
The demand for blood is always higher during the summer months due to travel and outdoor activities that can result in injuries, he said. But at the same time, donations from schools and colleges drop off because blood drives are not organized on campuses while students are on summer break.
Versiti-Indiana also requests advance appointments be made for the blood donation center on South Third Street in Terre Haute, or for a bloodmobile event, by going online to www.Versiti.org.
Versiti’s drives scheduled for April include:
• April 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Terre Haute Regional Airport in terminal at former restaurant;
• April 8, 3:30-6:30 p.m., IU Medical School-Terre Haute Campus;
• April 9, 8 a.m-12:30 p.m., West Vigo High School in auditorium;
• April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., April 14, Terre Haute Veteran’s Administration, 380 Honey Creek Drive;
• April 23, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., North Vigo High School inside gym concession area;
• April 30, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., South Vigo High School inside gym concession area.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.