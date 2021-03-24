Dan Nowicki supports Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to end the state’s mask mandate on April 6.
Wearing a mask will be advisory, although still mandatory for schools and all state buildings.
“It’s about time,” said Nowicki, who wore a mask and was walking through the Meadows Shopping Center at lunchtime Wednesday. He also agrees with the easing of any capacity restrictions affecting restaurants.
“It’s time to get back to normal,” he said, especially with the current high rate of vaccinations by Indiana residents. His wife, Janine, agreed.
But Susie Hoffman, also interviewed at the shopping center, doesn’t believe the mask mandate should end “until everybody is immunized. I think it’s a little soon.”
According to the governor’s announcement, counties may still impose their own, stricter measures to combat the virus. Additionally, the governor said all Hoosiers 16 years and older will be eligible to receive vaccinations on March 31, provided Indiana receives a large increase in the amount of vaccine as outlined by the federal government.
Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner, said in a statement the health department will continue to review data and gather input from local elected officials and community leaders “as we examine both current and future considerations as far as mitigation plans and restrictions for Vigo County residents. Our charge is to represent the health and wellbeing of all our residents. We anticipate a public plan will be available well ahead of the April 6 statewide change.”
The governor’s announcement doesn’t have much impact on local education institutions.
“It doesn’t change anything for us,” said Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications.
The state mask mandate still applies to K-12 schools and state buildings.
According to Riley, “We will continue to require masks” and maintain current mitigation practices. That includes distancing and sanitizing at schools and at all school events.
“We believe these core mitigation strategies, among others, have allowed us to safely hold in-person school and events. We will continue to work with our local health department for as long as needed to set appropriate and safe capacity restrictions,” Riley said.
Crowd capacity for spring events is set at 250 attendees, which the district usually doesn’t reach. Some track meets in the stadium have higher capacity but attendees usually come and go and it’s rare to reach 250 at one time. Those events are outside.
More guidance will come this summer for the start of school in August and the district will continue to work with its COVID-19 Task Force, local healthcare leaders and VCSC staff to set policies, Riley said.
Heidi McDonald, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, said that while school masking will continue, the relaxing of masking in the community poses a concern.
“There are always concerns of what lifting the mask mandate could have on the community spread and what potential downstream affects that may have on schools, due to the potential increases in quarantines for both students and staff that could happen if our community cases increase,” McDonald said.
While Indiana’s mask mandate will be lifted April 6, that mandate continues in all state buildings, including at Indiana State University, ISU President Deborah Curtis stated Wednesday in a communication to the campus community.
ISU will require masks on campus until further notice, Curtis said. That includes all facilities [library, residence halls, Commons, etc.]. Existing exceptions such as private offices still apply.
The ISU president also is encouraging the campus community to get vaccinated.
“Gov. Holcomb on Tuesday announced in a speech that anyone 16 and older will be eligible for COVID vaccines starting March 31, another sign that a return to normal is ever closer for Indiana State University,” she stated. “But, Holcomb said, we’re not there yet. ISU strongly encourages Sycamores to get vaccinated, which is the best way to expedite a return to normal.”
Liz Brown, ISU faculty senate chairwoman, supports continued masking and social distancing on campus.
From a community standpoint, outside of ISU, she believes that lifting the mask mandate “is premature. I think we should wait until many more people are fully vaccinated — maybe by mid-to-late summer.”
At Ivy Tech, “As masks are still required in all state buildings, Ivy Tech is following that guidance and will continue to require masks,” said Sarah DeWeese, executive director of communications at the Terre Haute campus.
At Rose-Hulman, wearing a face mask is required throughout campus while inside any RHIT facility. Outside, face masks are required where physical distancing is difficult to maintain, according to Rose Ready, the college’s plan in response to COVID-19.
The administration “is constantly reviewing matters and adjusting, as necessary, areas within the document,” according to a statement from the college.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is continuing to evaluate protocols including mask wearing. “At this time, SMWC plans to follow its current COVID protocols through the end of the semester,” college officials said in a statement.
“SMWC has been fortunate to be able to continue events and traditions with few changes,” including last week’s Ring ceremony. The event was in-person with family and friends in attendance.
Classes have been in-person since August and will continue in-person for summer courses and when students return in the fall, officials say.
The college will continue to monitor COVID conditions and refer to the state health department and CDC for guidelines. “We do encourage students, faculty and staff to receive the vaccine as they become eligible,” according to the statement.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
