Terre Haute resident steadfast behind Biden

A global pandemic and its impact on the economy, as well as a national outcry charging systemic racial inequity in policing, have convinced Terre Haute resident Leah Myers what to do in the 2020 presidential election.

“I plan to vote Democrat in both presidential and congressional races,” Myers, 52, said, adding she thinks that is the only way to make a change in direction, both politically and socially.

Myers said the COVID-19 virus has not altered her view of the nation’s two main political parties.

My attitude toward the two parties has remained the same. Maybe the different players within the party are different, and that would be a difference of opinion. Like, I personally believe our governor [Eric Holcomb] has handled the job [during the pandemic] very well, and he is a Republican,” Myers said.

“As long as that person is doing their job and doing it well, that is what I am in support of. If we had a Democrat governor who was doing the job well, I would be supportive of that, too,” she said.

“What I feel frustrating is that Democrats and Republicans of late are not willing to work together. With President [Donald] Trump, during his campaign, there was a divide starting and that divide has only gotten worse, and we need a president who can unite us,” she said.

Myers said the federal government was slow and disorganized in its response to the pandemic.

And, she said, “I think the president was trying to reopen too early. He basically was saying we need to listen to the scientists that are telling us to stay home, then he would Tweet we need to reopen our country. It is a mixed signal.”

Myers said she thinks a national economic recovery will not be quick. “I don’t know if will take two or three years, but it will not be instantaneous.”

Myers previously served as the community organizer and later executive director with the Ryves Neighborhood Association, which helped residents in the area from 13th to 25th Street and 8th Avenue to Chestnut Street in Terre Haute.

Now, she is a graduate student pursuing a masters degree in public administration at Indiana State University and is working as a graduate assistant in the university’s political science department. In 2019, she earned her bachelors degree in political science from ISU.

She fully supports such stay-at-home orders by states.

“I believe we needed to stay home, I believe we needed to be safe,” she said. “I would much rather be safe, stay home myself, than to spread germs to other people.”

Myers is steadfast in her decision to vote for Joe Biden for president.

“I think Biden will actually listen to the scientists. He will listen to advice given to him and has shown that he has done that before, whereas President Trump, in my opinion, tends to listen to what he wants to hear and then goes ahead and does whatever he feels is best for his purposes,” Myers said.

This year has brought a lot of attention to racial injustice in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, and Myers noted the issue is hardly new.

And Myers, an Episcopalian, said she took offense at Trump using an Episcopal church as a backdrop for a photo opportunity “while there was tear gassing and moving people away ... for him to be able to go across the street.”

