Terre Haute Republican announces run for state representative

Andrew McNeil of Terre Haute has announced his candidacy for Indiana State House District 43 in 2022.
McNeil, who is running as a Republican, lives in Terre Haute with his wife of 27 years, Andrea. They have seven children and five grandchildren, including two children currently serving in the military. He is an account executive with a local small business, a member of the NRA and attends Cross Tabernacle Church.
In a news release, McNeil said his priorities include bringing high-paying jobs to the Wabash Valley through collaboration with local and state leaders; advocating for the region in critical funding legislation at the statehouse; working hard to ensure the highest quality of education for students while supporting parental choice; and upholding our Hoosier values, including the Second Amendment and Right to Life.
“My wife, Andrea, and I love Terre Haute,” said McNeil. "It would be my honor to serve you and your family. I want to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. "...We are living through tumultuous times, but I have great hope for the future of Terre Haute and for America.”
District 43 is currently represented by state Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-West Terre Haute.
