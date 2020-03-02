On Sunday, generations of George Ward’s descendants gathered on the far north side of Fairbanks Park, near the Wabash River, to participate in a solemn ceremony remembering his lynching at the hands of an angry mob in February 1901.
Ward was a suspect in the shooting death of a 20-year-old female school teacher, but the crowd wouldn’t wait for a trial. Instead, the mob broke into the jail, violently beat Ward and hanged his body from a Wabash River bridge. The crowd then burned his body on the river’s west bank.
On Sunday, those gathered took part in the Terre Haute Facing Injustice Project, part of a national campaign to recognize the victims of lynching by collecting soil from lynching sites, erecting historical markers, and creating a national memorial that acknowledges the horrors of racial injustice.
The national effort is the Community Remembrance Project of the Equal Justice Initiative, based in Montgomery, Alabama. “The EJI project helps communities talk about it and create a path toward healing and reconciliation,” while at the same time building more just communities going forward, said Jeanne Rewa, a Facilitating Injustice Project volunteer coordinator.
“No one was ever held responsible for the lynching [in Terre Haute]. The silence and trauma of that initial event impacted generations of community members,” she said.
George Ward’s lynching is the only recorded lynching in Vigo County history.
More than 4,400 lynchings of black men and women in the U.S. took place between 1877 and 1950.
Ward’s family seeks healing, recognition of injustice
Soil from the west side of the Wabash River where George Ward was lynched was collected in January by members of the Ward family and Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch.
During Sunday’s remembrance, the soil was placed in three jars by Ward family members and guests. One jar has been placed in the Vigo County Historical Museum, one will be sent to the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, and one has been given to the Ward family.
Those gathered also walked across the Wabash River bridge, to the west side, symbolic of the mob that carried George Ward across a Wabash bridge many years ago.
On the west side of the river, an arrangement of red and white carnations marked the approximate location where the mob burned Ward’s body after lynching him.
The remembrance was a time for Ward family members to connect, reflect on their family’s history and to seek healing and recognition of the injustice.
Descendants from several states came to participate, said Terry Ward, George Ward’s great-grandson and a former Terre Haute resident who now lives in California.
It hurts to know that anyone could do such a terrible thing to another person, he said. “His case was never tried in a court of law ... and the woman who died never got due process.” Justice was not done, Terry Ward said.
He hopes that by remembering the past, as well as efforts to pass a federal law making lynching a federal crime, such atrocities will not happen in the future.
After the 1901 lynching, many male members of the Ward family left the Terre Haute community because of the stigma; younger generations weren’t told what really had happened because family didn’t talk about it, Terry Ward said.
He plans to stay involved with the EJI project and he hopes, ultimately, that blacks in America will become equal citizens in all ways, including economically, socially and otherwise.
Facing Injustice Project to include many events, resources
This event marked the public launch of the Facing Injustice Project in Terre Haute. The project will include various educational events and resources, including participation in today’s Human Rights Day at Indiana State University, OLLI programming, engagement with schools and faith communities, a racial justice high school essay contents, and more.
The project will also include the installation in 2021 of a historical marker in remembrance of George Ward.
In addition, the Vigo County Historical Museum is working on a display expected to be ready later this month, said Susan Tingley, museum executive director. No date has yet been established. It will be part of the county history exhibit.
Tingley plans to contact the Equal Justice Initiative to seek their advice about how to put it together.
“Our county history exhibit is based on snapshots of different things that have happened in our county. We can’t always just focus on good things that happen,” Tingley said. “We have to talk about the bad as well. That’s one way we keep history from repeating itself — talking about things we would never want to happen again.”
She serves on the steering committee for Terre Haute Facing Injustice.
The story is one that’s difficult to tell, she said. “We have to put a lot of thought into it.” Children and adults will view the exhibit, and Tingley said they want to tell the story “accurately, but sensitively ... it’s one that is important to our community.”
To learn more about the Terre Haute Facing Injustice project, go to www.facinginjustice.org.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
