Terre Haute releases this week's leaf pickup schedule

The city of Terre Haute has released the leaf pickup schedule for this week.
Today through Thursday, the city will be picking up leaves in the area of Eighth Avenue to Fort Harrison Road between North Third Street and North Fruitridge Avenue.
Leaf pickup will then continue to the north during the following weeks.
An updated leaf pickup schedule is announced each week through the media. The regularly updated schedule also is available on the city's website at www.terrehaute.in.gov and on “The City of Terre Haute” Facebook page. The pickup schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.
The city asks residents to keep in mind:
• Some crews may periodically work in other areas of the city (not on the weekly schedule) that have large accumulations of leaves in order to keep storm drains open. If you see crews working outside the scheduled area please do not be concerned if you do not have your leaves ready. They will be back during the officially scheduled week.
• Once the city has completed the initial pickup throughout the entire city, it will make a second pass through areas with significant remaining leaves. You can also call 311 at that time to request a second pickup.
• Please have your leaves raked neatly into a pile in the tree row (city right-of-way) and not in the street. Crews will come through and blow them into the street before pickup. This prevents storm sewers from becoming plugged which causes streets to flood.
