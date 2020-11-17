Terre Haute releases leaf pickup schedule

The Terre Haute Street Department has released its leaf pickup schedule through Nov. 24.
The city will pick up leaves on Nov. 18, 19 and 20 from Hulman Street to College Avenue and U.S. 40/Indiana 46 to First Street.
Leaf pick up for Nov. 23 and 24 will be College Avenue to Poplar Street; First Street to U.S. 40/Indiana 46.
"The area for the 23rd and 24th will more than likely last on into the week thereafter," Bryan Driskill, lead foreman for the Terre Haute Street Department, said in a news release. "Of course this is all weather permitting and assuming we have no major breakdowns"
