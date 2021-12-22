Terre Haute releases leaf pickup schedule for coming week

The city of Terre Haute has released the leaf pickup schedule for the coming week.
Beginning Monday, the city of Terre Haute will be picking up leaves in the areas of:
• Voorhees Street to Margaret Avenue, from Prairieton Road to South 13th Street
• Margaret Avenue to Davis Avenue, from South 4th Street to Erie Canal Road
An updated pickup schedule is announced each week in the Tribune-Star. Residents also can find the regularly updated schedule on the city’s website at www.terrehaute.in.gov and on “The City of Terre Haute” Facebook page. The leaf pickup schedule is weather dependent and therefore subject to change.
Things to keep in mind:
• Some crews may periodically work in other areas of the city (not on the weekly schedule) that have large accumulations of leaves in order to keep storm drains open.
• Once the city has completed the initial pickup throughout the entire city, it will make a second pass through areas with significant remaining leaves. You can also call 311 at that time to request a second pickup.
• Have leaves raked into a neat pile in the tree row (or city right-of-way), and not the street.
Crews will come through and blow them into the street prior to pickup. This prevents storm sewers from becoming plugged.
