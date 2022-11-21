Terre Haute Regional Hospital today showcased its newest catheterization lab facility.
"It is about a $750,000 investment with a brand new Phillips Azurion (lab) that is going to bring state-of-the-art technology to our community and the latest in cardiac care," said Mark Casanova, CEO of Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
"Technology is growing at a very rapid pace and we are excited about this lab. It has taken about four months to get the technology built...transporting it and getting the lab room ready to go with new plumbing and making sure power supplies are all appropriate," Casanova said.
"We have been planning this for about a year,' he added, "but (have been) really serious about it over the last six months with a work plan with our engineering team," Casanova said.
The hospital has two catheterization labs, with plans to update the second lab "in the next couple of years," Casanova said.
Dr. Emanuel Favila is a cardiologist at Terre Haute Regional, and the hospital is served by cardiologists from Providence Medical Group.
Interventional cardiologist Dr. Tony K. Nasser from Providence serves as chair for Terre Haute Regional Hospital's department of cardiovascular services.
"Some of the benefits of the new technology is that we will be able to get better images with higher image quality for any patient with acute, chronic, elective or emergent cardiac and vascular procedures," Nasser said. "Not only can we work on the heart, but also work on the aorta, the carotid arteries, and the peripheral arteries ... and renal or kidney arteries," Nasser said.
"This will improve the quality of life for our patients with cardiac and vascular disease in the Wabash Valley," he said.
The new equipment will also reduce long-term radiation exposure to physicians, staff and patients. Additionally, better images will also improve safety to patients and are available 24/7 for emergency procedures.
"Many of these procedures are done not only through the femoral artery but now also through the radial artery, and we can have better imaging quality to improve the outcome of our patients," Nasser said.
"The whole reason we are here is to improve patient care and patient outcome," he said. The patient, he said, is "the center of care here at Terre Haute Regional Hospital."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.