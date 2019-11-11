Terre Haute Regional Hospital has received its ninth straight “A” rating in a bi-annual safety analysis.
The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade gave the “A” designation to recognize Regional’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting safety standards.
The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harm to patients in their care.
“Terre Haute Regional Hospital is constantly striving to deliver highest quality care,” said Regional CEO Nathan Vooys. “This ninth consecutive ‘A’ grade from Leapfrog is unprecedented in the region and a reflection of our commitment to the highest levels of patient safety.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and transparent.
The results are free to the public online at www.leapfroggroup.org.
“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.
To see Regional’s full grade details or to see grades of other area hospitals, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
