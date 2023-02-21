To celebrate Black History Month, Terre Haute Regional Hospital is partnering with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's Black Business Alliance for the first annual Terre Haute Black-Owned Business Expo.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Regional, and the community is invited stop by and visit with and learn more about Terre Haute's Black-owned businesses.
The expo will be in the main lobby of the hospital, 3901 S. Seventh St.
