To celebrate Black History Month, Terre Haute Regional Hospital is partnering with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's Black Business Alliance for the first annual Terre Haute Black-Owned Business Expo.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Regional, and the community is invited stop by and visit with and learn more about Terre Haute's Black-owned businesses.

The expo will be in the main lobby of the hospital, 3901 S. Seventh St.

