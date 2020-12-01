Terre Haute Regional Hospital names new CEO

Terre Haute Regional Hospital has named Mark Casanova as chief executive office effective Jan. 6.
The appointment was announced today by Tim McManus, president of HCA Healthcare Capital Division, Regional's parent company based in Richmond, Virginia.
“His extensive healthcare experience along with his passion for collaborating with physicians, staff, and the community he serves, will allow Regional to continue to build upon their environment of clinical excellence,” McManus said in a news release.
“Mark is a great choice for Regional, and also for Terre Haute,” said Bart Colwell, president of Regional board.
Casanova comes to Regional from Texas, where he has served as president of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Christi-South in Corpus Christi for the past nine years.
He was born and raised in New Orleans, started his career as a respiratory therapist and rose through the ranks at Health South and Baptist Health Memorial in Memphis, Tennessee. Casanova received his undergraduate degree in cardiopulmonary science from Louisiana State University and his masters in health administration from the University of Memphis.
He has had a successful track record for leading quality improvement, patient, physician, and employee engagement, physician recruitment and developing clinical service lines.
“I look forward to being part of the Terre Haute community, and am honored to have been selected to lead such an outstanding facility within the HCA Healthcare system,” said Casanova, who will be relocating to the area with his wife and two teenagers. They also have two children attending colleges in Texas.
Former hospital CEO Nathan Vooys transferred to an HCA facility in northern Virginia near Dulles International Airport, starting there in early November. He had served as CEO at Terre Haute Regional since March 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.