Terre Haute Regional Hospital finalizes new administration team

Terre Haute Regional Hospital CEO Mark Casanova joined Regional in January 2021. He comes to Regional from Texas, where he has served as president of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Christi-South in Corpus Christi.
Casanova was born and raised in New Orleans, started his career as a respiratory therapist, and progressed through the management ranks at Health South and Baptist Health Memorial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Casanova received his undergraduate degree in cardiopulmonary science from Louisiana State University and his masters in health administration from the University of Memphis.
Anthony Roberts was named chief operating officer at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in 2022.
A Terre Haute native, Roberts is a graduate of Terre Haute North High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue University, master’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in nursing administration from Anderson University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in healthcare administration from the Medical University of South Carolina.
He has served in various clinical roles within healthcare organizations such as Community Hospitals of Indianapolis, Eskenazi Health, Duke University, as well as leadership roles at The Indiana Heart Hospital and Indiana University Health. He has over seven years of experience in HCA serving in executive roles at corporate and the HCA North Texas Division.
Timothy R. Layman was named chief nursing officer at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in 2022. Layman is a board-certified nurse executive whose expertise spans for-profit, private, and university-based healthcare systems in operations, business, clinical medicine and finance.
Prior to his time at Regional, Layman served as the vice president of healthcare delivery and workforce operations transformation at COPE Health Solutions and as the director of hospital clinical operations at HCA Healthcare’s Angel Medical Center.
Layman completed his bachelor of science in nursing at Penn State University, masters of science in nursing administration at LaRoche University, and masters of business administration at Western Governors University. He completed his doctorate of nursing practice at Yale University.
Korenna Power was named chief financial officer at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in 2022. Korenna joined Regional in 2014 as staff accountant and progressed through additional roles as senior financial analyst and assistant controller. She was named the hospital’s controller in 2017.
Prior to Regional, Power held accounting roles at Indiana State University Foundation and McCullough & Company.
A Wabash Valley native, Power holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a masters of business administration in healthcare management from Western Governors University.
— This article was submitted by Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
