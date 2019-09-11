Terre Haute Regional Airport will build three more new box hangars, reaching its goal to construct six hangars along with a lounge area as part of its West Quad project.
The airport’s board of directors Wednesday approved more than $1.18 million, pending approval of a federal grant, for the additional three new 60-foot by 60-foot hangars.
Construction of the initial three hangars plus a 20-foot-by-60 foot lounge is expected to be completed by Oct. 22, said John Baer, an engineer for Woolpert Inc., which serves as the airport’s engineering consultant.
The approved cost includes nearly $240,000 for an alternative scope of work on an original construction contract, Baer said. “Even with the increase, they are still lower than the second low bid” on the original project, Baer said.
The airport board initially delayed construction of all six hangars pending federal reimbursement funds.
Airport Director Jeff Hauser said the airport is now expected to receive confirmation of a Federal Aviation Administration grant by the end of next week. The airport is expected to receive $950,000, of which $902,500 will reimburse the airport for the hangars.
Baer said he will issue a notice to proceed to contractor CDI Inc. once the grant funds are received. The completed project’s final cost will be more than $2.26 million, Baer said. The West Quad hangars are located on the west side of the airport, east of Hunt Road.
In other business, as part of a committee to develop the Indiana 46/40 corridor, board member Rick Burger discussed an initial meeting last week with Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, managing principal of Newhouse and Associates, an airport consulting firm.
“We agreed, as an airport board, to lead the strategic plan on the east side here. This is an investment for the airport and property owners along Indiana 46/40,” Burger said. “Monica has great connections and understands the aviation business and currently is working with Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago airports ... and I think her connections could bring a lot to our value here,” Burger said.
Among the goals is a likely $1.5 million project to extend a water line for the airport to service future hangars and development as well as provide firefighting controls.
Hiring of any consultant remains in the initial stages. Board member Richard Baker, who serves as treasurer for the board, questioned if a timeline has been established for “value goals” and “how we can keep it an actionable plan and keep it going for the future. Also (the board must) tie into the community, because it has to be more than just the airport that is growing in the future,” Baker said.
Scott Craig, board attorney, suggested the consultant address the full airport board in a public meeting and discuss costs as well as further discuss a scope for marketing, key issues and timelines.
Burger, after the meeting, said the consultant would cost $107,000. The airport in its 2020 budget included $130,000 for a planner or engineer intended to coordinate efforts for development around the airport.
Burger, who is district manager for Duke Energy, told the board the company’s economic development division will grant $5,000 toward a strategic planner for economic development.
“There have been other corporations expressing interest, too. In my opinion, I think we can end up getting half of that back from private corporations,” Burger said of the cost of a consultant.
Reporter Howard Greninger
