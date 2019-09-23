Terre Haute Regional Airport receives FAA grant

Terre Haute Regional Airport officials received confirmation today of a Federal Aviation Administration reimbursement for work on a taxiway that extends from its new West Quad hangars to the airport's main runway.
The FAA on Monday awarded the airport $855,000. The airport is expected to receive another $47,500 from its share of state aviation funds, for a total of $902,500 in reimbursement funds.
"It is for the taxiway ramp, so it is all the ground work. Everything is done on that, so we are getting reimbursed for what we paid," said airport Executive Director Jeff Hauser.
"It is all on the west side of the airport. It the old Runway 18-36, which now is a parallel taxiway from the new hangars out to the runway. The old runway was at an angle and was removed because of hot spots" where aircraft could come into contact, Hauser said.
"That funding is how we are building three new (box) hangars" on the West Quad project, Hauser said.
Earlier this month, the Terre Haute Regional Airport's board of directors approved building three more new box hangars, reaching its goal to construct six hangars along with a lounge area as part of its West Quad project.
The board approved more than $1.18 million, pending approval of the federal grant reimbursement, for the additional three new 60-foot by 60-foot hangars.
Construction of the initial three hangars plus a 20-foot-by-60 foot lounge is expected to be completed by Oct. 22.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.