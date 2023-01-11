Terre Haute Regional Airport officials Wednesday approved a noise and avigation easement and non-lawsuit covenant with Churchill Downs Inc.
Churchill is building the $290 million Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort, which sits in the flight path approach to the airport along Margaret Avenue near the intersection of U.S.40/Indiana 46 and an exit/entrance ramp for Interstate 70 on Terre Haute’s east side..
Churchill already has adjusted the height of its proposed hotel, lowering it to 141 feet from 150 feet to meet Federal Aviation Administration flight procedures.
“It is a wavier of claims for the casino,” said airport attorney Scott Craig. The agreement covers “anyone else who owns that property or uses that property waves any claim for damages incurred as a result of aircraft using the navigable airspace … but if an airplane were to crash into their building, it doesn’t wave that type of claim.”
The easement is tied to the property and it waives claims such as airplane noise, rattling of windows or buildings, air quality and is a requirement of development around airports by the FAA.
Craig said any business that constructs around the airport is to have the easement.
Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, consultant to the airport board, said the easement “covers the emissions of the aircraft and prohibits a legal complaint for noise, vibration and just flying over property. It is required by the FAA.
“When the airport accepts an FAA grant, you say for 20 years you will protect the airport. It is defined, and the county has the area clearly defined in their (zoning) maps … for the general nuisance.
“I don’t think we have to worry about (the casino), but 20 years from now if another corporation purchases it or it changes hands, you want to make sure that those protections are in place in perpetuity,” she said.
The easement includes the definition of “navigable airspace” as real estate above an imaginary plane being about 500 feet above the current ground level “and shall include airspace needed to ensure safety in the take-off and landing of aircraft.”
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is slated to have 1,000 slot machines, 34 gaming tables and nine food and beverage venues, including a soda shop based on the iconic Coca-Cola bottle invented in Terre Haute.
The casino resort, with a 122-room luxury hotel, is slated to open in March 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.