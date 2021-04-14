Terre Haute receives Runner Friendly title

Terre Haute has added another “jewel in our crown” being designated as a Runner Friendly Community for 2020-2025 by the Road Runners Club of America.

Donald Richards, a member of the Wabash Valley Road Runners who helped apply for the designation, said the “application process was pretty extensive.”

“But as I worked on the application, I realized that we were a cinch for this as you start to review what Terre Haute and Vigo County has to offer in terms of running facilities and organizations ... at least from my perspective.

“We are a natural for this recognition, I think,” Richards said.

Terre Haute and San Antonio, Texas, are the only two Runner Friendly Communities for 2020-2025.

The designation was actually announced by the Road Runners Club of America in November, but with spring weather in full bloom, the Wabash Valley Road Runners made the local announcement Wednesday.

The goal of the Runner Friendly Community program is to shine a national spotlight on communities that standout as runner friendly and provide incentives and ideas for communities to work toward becoming runner friendly communities, according to the group’s website. Runner Friendly Communities can increase the quality of life; improve physical activity for residents; and provide for increased economic impact for the community.

The Road Runners Club of America was founded in 1958 and has its national office in Arlington, Virginia.

“This is a wonderful running community,” said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“This will be something that when we put bids together [for running events, such as national championships] we will include that we are a runner friendly designated community. It is another jewel in our crown and adds something else that denotes the importance that this community gives to running and the training involved and the competitions that follow all of that,” Patterson said.

The LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course has served as the site for 13 NCAA Division I Championships and one NCAA Division III Championship since 2002. The course hosted Division I championships in 2002, 2004-2011, 2013-2014, 2016 and 2019.

After hosting six straight seasons, the city of Terre Haute was given the nickname of Cross Country Town USA in 2009 for its efforts. Numerous other regional and state events have been conducted at the championship course such as the Nike Cross Nationals Midwest Regional and in 2014, the course became the host site of the state high school championship for Indiana.

The course will also host the NCAA Division III Cross Country National Championships for the second time in November 2024. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Terre Haute were scheduled to host the 2020 NCAA Division III Cross Country National Championships before their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are also looking into the NAIA [National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics] that Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has now gravitated to, so running is not only important to the health and quality of life of our community, but it is a huge financial boost to everything we do. In fact, running in cross country is the top visitor attendee event in this community” in tourism, Patterson said.

“Tourism is a $30 million industry in Terre Haute, but that is pre-COVID pandemic, but we hope to return to that,” Patterson said.

Mike Morris, president of the Wabash Valley Road Runners Club, said Terre Haute has worked to improve its trail system over the past two decades, especially on the National Road Heritage Trail, which is converted from a former railroad corridor. That 5-mile trail opened in 2001 from 13th Street to the U.S. 40 Twigg Rest Area, and was expanded in 2010 by 3/10ths of a mile east adding the Jones Trailhead. A nearly 2-mile section through the campus of Indiana State University was added in 2008.

In all, Vigo County currently has nearly 30 miles of trails.

“This award is well-deserved and recognizes the dedication to improve the trail system, in cooperation with government and many organizations, to host running and walking events and to the hundreds of volunteers, runners and walkers that call Terre Haute and Vigo County home,” said Morris, who is also president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.

“On this beautiful spring morning, it is time to reflect on all these good times and events we have had and then take the next step, as we always do as runners and walkers, and move on to continue this journey,” Morris said.

