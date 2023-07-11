November’s election ballot for local races will reflect a little more diversity than Terre Haute voters are accustomed to.
Brandon Sakbun, who identifies as Black and Asian, will be the Democratic candidate for mayor.
Kandace G. Hinton will be the first Black woman to run for a city council seat in a general election in the city’s history, according to Terre Haute historian Crystal Reynolds.
And Sixth District city council candidate Anthony Dinkel, in his 20s, joins 27-year-old Sakbun as candidates skewing younger than those running for office in Terre Haute usually do.
Vigo County Democratic Party Chairman Joe Etling said, “It was very encouraging for the Vigo County Democratic Party and our community to have such diverse and highly qualified candidates from top to bottom on the ballot in the May Democratic primary.”
He added, “Brandon, Kandace and Anthony … are some of those new candidates who bring elite qualifications coupled with endless energy that will serve the Democratic Party and the city of Terre Haute well for years to come.”
Sakbun’s father Vannara survived the genocide of the 1970s in Cambodia, and his mother Carlene came from poverty in Jamaica, hence his identifying as both Asian and Black.
“That’s definitely a challenge [in running for mayor],” Sakbun said, “because so many people, not just in politics, try to define you for what you are.”
Hinton said she wasn’t sure why more Blacks don’t run for office in Terre Haute.
“I don’t know if there’s not been a cultivation of leadership or engaging people in the community to get involved,” she said. “There may be a low level of interest — folks just haven’t seen themselves in those positions.”
Hinton added, “If you don’t see it in front of you — I grew up with it [in Evansville], I saw it in my family, I saw it in my community,” Hinton said. “Black people were city council leaders and held high-ranking offices in city office. So I saw it and was engaged in thinking about it. Maybe in Terre Haute, folks just haven’t had that model for them.”
Sakbun is glad Hinton grew up immersed in such a culture.
“Her accomplishment is monumental,” he said. “She’s one of those candidates — it’s good to be a part of history in a good way.”
More people should discuss racial issues, Sakbun said.
“Look, we’ve got to be comfortable having uncomfortable conversations, that’s what I tell people,” he said. “Diversity is racial, ethnic and income-based. If I’m not reaching out and having this dialogue with someone about what their thoughts are — preconceived or not — I’m not helping the situation.”
Sakbun is proud that he may be inspiring young minorities in Terre Haute.
“There were two times in the primary that really made me happy to be doing what I’m doing,” he said. “Both times, I was walking through the city and both times there was a young child. They looked at me and they’re like, ‘Why are you wearing a suit?’ ‘I’m running for mayor.’ ‘Omigosh. Can I run for mayor?’
“That’s the line that makes it so worth it, that someone believes they can do it.”
Hinton agreed.
“On [primary] election day, I was at Booker T. Washington Center, and met a young man, he was dressed up in a nice suit,” she recalled. “He walked in very proudly and I talked to him — he said, ‘I’m 18, this is my first time voting.’ And he was so proud to go in, but that was Brandon’s influence.”
“It’s definitely one of those things that makes you want to keep pushing,” Sakbun said. “Am I the kind of person that I want a parent to say, ‘I want him to be that one day.’”
Hinton also seeks to motivate younger voters.
“Having the opportunity to do this, I hope to inspire the next two generations below me to get engaged,” she said. “That will be one of my goals, to start mentoring the young men and women in this community to do this work.”
Sakbun said that empathy is a foremost attribute needed by politicians.
“You have to look at it from the point of view from someone very different, why they might have frustrations,” he said.
And that’s something that can be lacking in Terre Haute.
“We do a bad job of accepting different families when they come in [to Terre Haute],” Sakbun said. “We get hung up on ‘Who do you know?’ not ‘What can you do?’ That transition took years for a lot of people I know who came to Terre Haute.
“You can bring in all the jobs in the world, but if you can’t house them, give them a community feel, accept them into your town — congratulations, you just brought someone in for 18 months and they’re going to be gone.”
Hinton noted, “There’s no real built-in community for a professional community of Black people or minorities, so I’ve always tried to find a way to make quality of life better for those of us who want to stay in this community. We don’t keep them here because of quality of life. I’ve always tried to find a way to make quality of life better for those of us who want to stay in this community.”
In an essay, Reynolds wrote, “The first African American to hold an elected office in Terre Haute is believed to be Dr. Iverson Bell (a veterinarian) when he was elected to the Vigo County School Board in the late 1960s.”
Roger Cheeks was the first Black elected to the city council in the early 1990s, and Mark Blade was both the first Black on the Vigo County Council and the first Black from Terre Haute in the Indiana State Senate in the 1990s, she added.{
Reynolds wrote that Dr. Janie Myers being elected Vigo County coroner in 2020 is significant for many reasons, including such firsts as first Black woman ever elected to an office in Terre Haute and Vigo County (other than precinct person) and first Black and only the second woman to be elected coroner in Vigo County.
Myers modestly downplays her accomplishments. She was running during the COVID shutdown, so there weren’t any meet-and-greets for her to attend.
“I don’t know if people knew what race I was,” she said. “I was the only physician running, so that helped.”
Myers added, “I was unaware of [making history] until after I won and someone told me. I said, ‘Thank you for letting me know.’”
Like Myers, Dinkel saw and rose to met a need.
“I saw people of my generation on social media saying, ‘I’m tired of this and would like to see change,’ but haven’t seen people step up and do something about it,” he said. “You can either complain or put your name out there and try to make some difference.”
Both Sakbun and Hinton lauded Dinkel for representing young voters.
Dinkel said he and Sakbun have discussed the need to get more people involved, pointing out the low voter turnout for the primary.
“We need to be getting people to caring about what happens on the local level,” he said. “Government should reflect the community we serve.”
Sakbun said that the current off-the-scale levels of partisanship can make it difficult to achieve diversity.
“I get frustrated with the conversations in politics because people will go to their corners,” he said. “They love identity politics. This is about public service, about bringing people together, conversations like this for everyone in the room to grow.
“What we need to do is find the commonalities, what can we both agree on?” he continued. “That’s a tough one for people.”
