Terre Haute Pride Festival set for June 4

The Pride Center of Terre Haute is getting ready to stage its first large event since opening to the public last year.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved a request from the center to close Wabash Avenue between Sixth and Seventh Streets from 1 to 10 p.m. June 4.
"This will be the first Pride Festival in the city of Terre Haute and will also be the largest event of the Pride Center since our grand opening" in June 2021, said Julie Campbell-Miller, vice president of programs and services at the center.
The Pride Festival will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on June 4.
"We are celebrating the LGBTQIAP+ community. June is Pride Month nationally," said Campbell-Miller. "It is a way to celebrate the contributions and joy of LGBTQIAP+ people, but this festival is open to the entire community to come learn and have fun."
Pride Month reflects on the June 1969 Stonewall riots, as patrons and supporters of the Stonewall Inn in New York City staged an uprising to resist persecution to which LGBT Americans were commonly subjected. The uprising marked the beginning of a movement to outlaw discriminatory laws and practices against LGBT Americans.
More than 30 vendors will be on hand at the Terre Haute festival, including small businesses offering hand-made items, as well as nonprofit organizations with services ranging from mental health to children and families to insurance. The event will be a no-alcohol event, Campbell-Miller said.
"We are also going to have a kids zone with activities such face painting and a jump castle, and the public library will be there as well to provide activities for kids and the family," Campbell-Miller said.
Additionally, a stage will be set up.
"We will have a variety of (entertainment) acts from ... singer-song writers to comedians and a dance company that will perform," Campbell-Miller said. "And we will have food trucks available, as well as other activities such as bingo and a silent auction," she said.
Other board business
In other business, the Board of Works opened bids for an annual contract for concrete sidewalk work. Tow bids were submitted and each were taken under advisement for review. Bidders are Dennis Trucking at $392,114 and ST Construction at 411,182.
Additionally, the board opened one bid from Elkins Brothers Tree Service for hazardous tree removal. The company bid $85 per hazardous tree, for tree and stump, with emergency tree work at $200 an hour or $2,000 daily.
