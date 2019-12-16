Terre Haute prepares for second round of snow

County highway workers worked through the night to keep roads clear, but now, another round of snow has already begun.
Late this morning, county roads were in "decent shape," said Dan Bennett, Vigo County highway superintendent. "We've got some slick spots. We'll probably get things under control about the time the second wave comes through."
About 20 drivers were out overnight working 12-hour shifts clearing roads and applying a salt and sand mixture.
The Terre Haute area already was under a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. today, and now, the National Weather Service has extended a winter storm warning from 2 p.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected this afternoon into tonight. Some light mixed precipitation also is possible.
Bennett said he's hearing various reports about how much snow to expect — depending on the source, it's varied from 5 or 6 inches to 1 to 3 inches.
Highway workers will be out, treating roads and plowing if there's accumulation. "If we get an inch or less, we'll probably just put some salt and sand on it, and it should be good. If we get much more than an inch, we'll plow it all and treat it," he said.
Bennett asks motorists to give the snowplows plenty of room and to stay as far back as possible.
Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police said late this morning that "at this time, all main roads are just wet and travel is normal," but that could change in a few hours, with snow already falling early this afternoon.
As the weather again deteriorates, "We hope people use caution and allow extra time to get to their destination," Ames said. Also, they should increase their following distance, make sure everyone is buckled up and "don't drive while distracted."
Around 7 a.m. this morning, Indiana State Police had responded to 13 accidents, four with injuries; nine slide offs and eight disabled vehicles.
Several area school districts canceled classes, including the Vigo County School Corp. Clay Community Schools closed, but it was an elearning day.
According to the National Weather Service, additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, are expected this afternoon and tonight. This, combined with the snow that fell Sunday, will bring storm totals in the 5 to 9 inch range.
The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 800-261-7623.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
