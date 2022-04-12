Terre Haute police seek info on missing person

The Terre Haute Police Department is seeking the public's help with information regarding a missing person.
Katherine "Katie" Ricklefs, 37, is a white female about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She's described as having hair of a light brown or "dirty blonde" color and and hazel eyes.
She was last seen between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on surveillance video in the area of Books-A-Millon bookstore. Police said she made a phone call from the bookstore just after 3 p.m. that day but has not been heard from since.
At the time, she was wearing a black winter hat, a green oversized hoodie with blue athletic pants with stripes down the side, and black-and-white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact city police at 812-238-1661 or Detective Kenny Murphy at 812-244-2234.
