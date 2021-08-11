Terre Haute police say victim in hit-and-run has died

The victim of an Aug. 1 hit-and-run collision in Terre Haute has died, city police said this afternoon.
Bobbie Jo Stevens, a pedestrian, was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. Aug 1 at 12th Street and Lockport Road.
Arrested after a Terre Haute Police Department was Gordon J. Vanderbilt, 57, who was booked Aug. 5 into Vigo County Jail on felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in catastrophic injury or death and criminal recklessness.
Jail records indicate he remains held in lieu of $15,000 bond, cash only, 10% does not apply.
It will be up to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office whether to seek additional charges.
