Terre Haute Police Department Chief Shawn Keen on Tuesday introduced the city's new program that will embed a social worker within the department to assist police and help reduce officer responses to non-criminal complaints.
The program will be funded for three years through grants by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, Union Health Foundation and the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
Data will be collected during those three years to assess whether the program has met its goals. If so, it will become a permanent city-funded position and additional hires might be made. The results will be shared with other law-enforcement agencies.
Keen first heard of Bloomington's social-worker program at a conference of the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police about two years ago.
Bloomington was the first Hoosier city to implement the program. Keen was initially skeptical of the program, but he was impressed when he saw the results it was getting.
"You hear about police social workers, and some of the ideas are you have social workers responding to emergency situations," Keen said. "There's an inherent danger with not sending police and just sending in a social worker.
"But that's not what the Bloomington program is," the chief said. "Once I became more familiar with what they were doing, I was comfortable with the program."
Union Health Foundation President Joel Harbaugh said he knew someone in the Bloomington Police Department who had a similar initial reaction to the program.
"His thought was, 'What in the world is this?'" Harbaugh said. "He now believes the program is incredible, and Bloomington now has three social workers."
Keen noted that the department receives 3,200 calls annually that are not of a criminal nature, and of those, 500 come from the same locations. One individual alone was responsible for 100 calls a year from people concerned about his well-being. He received treatment, and today, police receive no calls regarding him.
A social worker will free up officers to address more pressing calls, Keen added.
Wabash Valley Community Foundation President and CEO Beth Tevlin echoed the sentiment that some call-related issues fall outside the purview of police training.
"This program will improve results and outcomes for residents," she said.
THPD's Facebook page offers a link to the application for the position. Those who apply should have a master's degree in social work and an Indiana social work license.
Applications will be taken for three weeks and then be reviewed by an advisory board that will recommend a hire. A hire is is expected by late July and the social worker in the position by August, at the latest.
The position will have an annual salary of between $55,000 and $59,000.
The social worker also will be available to address the mental health of officers who have been involved in traumatic incidents.
Abby Desboro, co-executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley, said, “We are going beyond doing the same thing and (we are) finding new programs we can bring to our area."
