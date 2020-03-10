An April 9 court hearing has been set for a Terre Haute Police officer relieved of duty after a domestic battery incident at his home in Vigo County.
Jeremy Bales, 27, appeared Tuesday morning in Vigo Superior Court 4 with defense attorney Joseph Etling, who asked that formal arraignment on the charges be waived. At Etling’s request, no trial date was set.
Bales — a patrol officer with six years of service — faces one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Judge Christopher Newton ordered Bales remain free on his own recognizance as long as he goes to Hamilton Center to be evaluated for anger management and follows the agency’s recommendations.
Bales was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and was ordered to possess no firearms, ammunition or other deadly weapons.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Bales and his wife were arguing at their home when Bales reportedly hit his wife in the thigh with a shoe. The woman told police Bales then pushed her on her neck and she fell to the ground.
She said Bales got on top of her and began to scream at her. When he got off of her, the woman said, she got her phone and called 911 to report the incident. A minor child was in the home at the time.
The woman said Bales had physically battered her in the past, but it was the first time she had called police.
Bales told investigators the couple had argued and he accidentally struck her when he spun around quickly to face her.
In a news release Tuesday morning, Police Chief Shawn Keen said a report was made to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department on March 3.
Based on the allegations and circumstances, Bales was relieved of police duties at the time of incident, Keen said. Bales’ department firearm, badge, and vehicle were turned in, the Terre Haute Police Merit Commission was also notified of Bales’ leave status.
The commission was notified Tuesday of the filing of the criminal charge. Under merit rules, the commission must “determine if the member should be suspended pending resolution of the criminal action, and if such suspension is to be with or without pay,” the chief wrote.
Bales remains off duty, the chief said.
