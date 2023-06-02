A Terre Haute police officer was arrested Thursday night and faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he allegedly reported for duty while under the influence of alcohol, according to a Terre Haute Police Department news release.
The officer, Jeffrey Pupilli, was also placed on immediate relief of duty, said Shawn Keen, Terre Haute police chief.
Pupilli has been a member of the department since May 2014.
According to the news release, on Thursday, supervisors with the Terre Haute Police Department "were made aware of information alleging that officer Jeffrey Pupilli had reported for duty in the uniform patrol division while under the influence of alcohol," Keen stated.
Based on this information, those supervisors conducted an investigation in coordination with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.
Based on that investigation, they arrested Pupilli for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and transported him to the Vigo County Jail. Friday morning, he was released on his own recognizance.
In accordance with state law and department merit rules, Pupilli was placed on immediate relief of duty pending further proceedings with the courts and merit board.
The Terre Haute Police Department’s Merit Board was notified of this status change.
