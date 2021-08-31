City police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday morning at the Marathon gas station at 13th and Locust streets.
About 7 a.m., police were dispatched to the gas station after an armed suspect brandished a pistol and took an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk.
Witnesses said the suspect fled prior to police arriving.
Police said more information will be released as the active investigation allows.
Indiana State University police also issued an alert to the campus community about 7:12 a.m. due to the proximity of the incident. That alert was dismissed about 8:15 a.m.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call city police at 812-238-1661.
