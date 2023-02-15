Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle accident in which a Terre Haute man died Tuesday.
The accident victim has been identified as Danny Stuffle, 56, according to Terre Haute police.
On Tuesday, officers and Terre Haute Fire Department medical personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 12th Street and Margaret Avenue during rainy and wet conditions.
Stuffle was declared dead at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.
