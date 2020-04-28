A Terre Haute manufacturer is helping to make sure those in the community helping feed the children are able to do so safely.

While the schools are shut down, Vigo County School Corp. continues to provide mid-day meals for students, even while they’re learning from home. That program was running short on lunch bags.

Amcor Flexibles made — and donated — thousands of bags in which food for hungry students can be distributed.

Amcor was able to deliver 7,500 bags immediately, according to a news release, and turned around another 10,000 in short order. Then Amcor went to work on producing an additional 90,000 bags to get the food program through the remainder of the school year.

“As members of the community, we knew our employees would want to give back – to make sure our neighbors have what they need,” said Amcor logistics manager Rick Ganly.

Bill Riley, school corporation communication director, said the bags are vital to the corporation’s ongoing food program.

“We’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support from companies and organizations like Amcor,” Riley said. “We have nonprofits and faith-based organizations as well as county government folks helping us pass out the food, but these bags allow us to do so safely.

“We anticipate handing out 30,000 meals between breakfast and lunch just this week alone. Amcor’s contribution is critical to us feeding hungry kids.”

The lunch-bag project pulled together teams from across the Amcor plant to design, produce and deliver the needed bags in partnership with local transport provider RBW Logistics.

“What’s happening with the school corporation in Terre Haute is emblematic of what our communities are facing across the nation,” said Flexibles North America President Fred Stephan.

“In our 37-plant U.S. network, Amcor women and men are coming to work to put food and staples on grocery shelves, safe medicines and medical equipment in hospitals and pharmacies, and the bottled water and beverages our neighbors are counting on to stay hydrated.”

Amcor’s million-square-foot Terre Haute plant produces a broad range of packaging for consumer staples including overwrap packaging for bath tissue and paper towels; outer-wrap for multi-pack bottled water and other bulk-sale beverages; packaging for sanitary and baby wipes; bag packaging for ice, frozen vegetables and protein food items and a host of other packaging that safely delivers products.

“It’s incredible to see our team recognize the importance of community and pull together to feed students in our county,” said Amcor Terre Haute plant manager Nick Novotny.

“We’re an essential business and we’ve been focused on providing the products that keep stores shelves filled for families across the nation. Even though it’s easy to talk about our role in the crisis, this chance to see our packaging at work right here in our community is a reality check that what we make truly matters, especially now.”