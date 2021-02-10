Terre Haute PD will host police academy training

Four new officers joined the ranks of the Terre Haute Police Department this week, and in a change of past practice, those new officers will not have to wait months to undergo their Indiana Law Enforcement Academy training.
THPD has been approved to offer the first remote ILEA academy in the state, alleviating some training backlog caused by sporadic COVID-19 shutdowns of the ILEA programs in Plainfield.
Chief Shawn Keen said hosting the academy is a major undertaking of coordination, but it will help THPD and other area police agencies get the training required by the state and by accreditation programs.
“We’re looking forward to having a fully staffed and fully trained department,” Keen said Tuesday.
The four officers sworn in Monday bring the department back to 133 officers. Several retirements last year created an experience drain for the agency and left several openings.
THPD’s four new officers will jump into the academy Wednesday as ILEA instructors administer the fitness component of the academy at the Boys and Girls Club facility.
On Monday, the remote academy begins with in-person training at the Girl Scouts building in Fairbanks Park, where a large meeting space allows for social distancing.
Along with 11 THPD officers attending, the 15-week academy includes 16 officers from other agencies with deputies from the Knox, Greene, Clay and Vigo county sheriff’s departments, and officers from the Sullivan, Shelburn, Brazil and West Terre Haute police departments.
While much of the training will be in Terre Haute, the physical tactics and emergency vehicle training will occur at the ILEA facility in Plainfield.
State law requires new police officers to graduate from ILEA within 12 months of their hire. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor extended that requirement to within two years.
But for THPD, which is an accredited agency and has stricter standards to maintain accreditation, the need for training was urgent.
By May 28, Keen said, the goal is that all new THPD officers will be trained.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.