Terre Haute Parks & Rec sets fees

The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department’s board approved 2023’s fee schedule Wednesday.
Among the changes: Deming Park’s pool fee will go up $1 for a daily admission, to $4.
“With the pool, we haven’t raised that since I’ve been here, for 15 years,” said Park Superintendent Eddie Bird. “It was just time to raise it, so we raised it a dollar. My big goal is, we want people to be able to afford to come to our events, to go to the pool and ride the train, so we try to keep those prices down. That’s hard for me, to keep those prices down so everybody can afford them.”
He noted, “The Park Board would like to raise things to make money and make our budget look better, and I understand that. But we also have to work with the public.”
Groups of 15 or more using the pool will pay $3 per day. A season pass will be $80 per person, and life jacket rental will be $3. Private parties of 100 can rent the pool between 6-9 p.m. for $200, with an additional $25 fee for groups of more than 100.
Prices for the chemicals used to keep the pool clean recently escalated, it was noted.
An American Red Cross Lifeguard certification course will be $185 per person.
Youth summer camps will be $30 per child per day, or $125 for the entire week. A series of four swimming lessons will be $48.
Train rides at Deming Park are $1.50, with children under 2 riding for free. A season pass will be $65 per person, and groups can rent the train for $65 an hour. Halloween train rides, as well as Halloween hayrides, will be $4.
Tennis and pickleball courts at all city parks will be available for $20 a day. A one-day pickleball tournament will cost $100, a two-day tournament will be $150 and a three-day tournament will cost $250.
Reservations for all these attractions can be made through the Torner Community Center at 812-232-0147.
Updates for the city’s golf courses at Hulman Links and Rea Park were also offered. Clubhouse restrooms at both need to be upgraded, but otherwise, both courses were determined to be on the right track, with improvements proceeding apace.
Additionally, the 34th annual Old Fashion Day will be this Sunday at Collett Park from noon-5 p.m., offering hayrides, crafts, food vendors and live music.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
