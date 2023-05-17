At its board meeting Wednesday at Deming Park’s Torner Center, the Terre Haute Parks and Recreations Department approved a contract for Greg Mueller, who has been commissioned to create a new art installation at Herz-Rose Park, which soon will be receiving an extensive makeover.
Mary Kramer told the board that the Minneapolis artist was in the Reyves area collecting hand prints of the neighborhood children for the piece.
Kramer said the artwork will resemble a giant mailbox and will incorporate the hand prints. Hands flashing symbols in sign language will be a part of Mueller’s installation, as well.
Mueller’s art will stand adjacent to where the park’s new splash pad is to be installed.
Since the timetable on construction of the park’s refurbishment has not yet been established, Mueller has not been given a deadline for his work. But Kramer said he would be building the piece in the interim and it will be ready to be installed in a timely fashion.
Mueller’s contract will not affect city funds — the chief underwriter is CenterPoint Energy.
The board also amended the approval for leasing equipment for its golf courses, which it had passed last month. Some figures had inadvertently been flipped around, resulting in a $13,000 difference. Leasing the equipment will actually run the city $341,783.
Superintendent Eddie Bird reminded the board that Banks of the Wabash will be May 25 — June 3.
Bird also mentioned there is a lot of dead honeysuckle currently visible around Deming Park, which might seem unsightly, but the honeysuckle is an invasive species and was subjected to a treatment. Green growth will return and is expected to flourish next year.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for June 21 at Torner Center.
