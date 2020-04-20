The Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department has announced it is canceling its Annual Memorial 5K run/walk and 1 mile fun run previously set for May 25.
The department cited uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are taking extra precautions to keeping everyone healthy and safe. We apologize, but feel these are the necessary steps that need to be taken at this time," the department said in a news release.
For questions, call the Torner Center at 812-232-0147.
