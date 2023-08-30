Those who wish to celebrate America’s workers on Labor Day are in luck: The annual Terre Haute parade, sponsored by Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157, will return to its usual route.
It will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of Wabash Avenue and 11th Street and head west to its conclusion at Wabash and Fourth Street.
About 27 participants will be appearing in the parade, including labor unions, fire departments, the marching bands from both Terre Haute North and South Vigo high schools, political candidates and the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
Following the parade, a meal featuring beans and hot dogs will be offered at Fairbanks Park.
In the evening, there will be a banquet dinner sponsored by the Wabash Valley Central Building and Construction Trades Council at Idle Creek Banquet Center. Doors open for mingling at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. For tickets, contact Mary Harvey at 812-841-7082.
Other activities this weekend include:
The Sycamore Winery will offer a Labor Day Celebration on Saturday, with a free fireworks show over the lake, live music from Mullet Over, food trucks and drinks. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Sycamore Winery is at 1320 Durkees Ferry Road, West Terre Haute. For more, visit www.thesycamorewinery.com
- .
- At the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on South U.S. 41 in Terre Haute, the Hobnob Harvest Market will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The market features vintage and antique items, handmade goods and home decor, candles and soaps, jewelry, and ready-to-wear clothing from mobile fashion boutiques. Adult tickets are $10 for each day. Visit hobnobmarket.com for more information.
Max and Honey’s: In Brazil, Max and Honey’s You Pick Flower and Pumpkin Farm is at 12783 North Private Road 385 East. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The sunflower maze will be unveiled, and vendors and food trucks will be on hand. Visit www.maxandhoneys.com for more information.
Little Italy Festival: Clinton will host its annual Little Italy Festival starting Friday and running through Monday. The festival provides free entertainment, a flea market, a cook-off in the wine museum on Saturday and the largest Italian-theme parade in the Midwest. There will be a $7 cover charge for the Eddie Korosa Polka Band concert Friday at 8 p.m. and Nantucket’s shows Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. Festival hours are 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday at 332 N. Ninth St. in Clinton. Fore more, visit littleitalyfestivals.com
Popcorn Festival: In Casey, Illinois, the Casey Popcorn Festival kicks off Friday, with hours from 4 p.m. to roughly 9 p.m. Saturday, the festival runs from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday events are 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. And Monday hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more, visit popcornfestival.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.