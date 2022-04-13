Terre Haute panel pauses on east side water line extension

The city of Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission on Thursday tabled a motion to approve improvements on a water line extension near the future home of Churchill Downs’ Queen of Terre Haute casino.
It also voted to take three bids for a reconstruction project for the south west-side area under advisement.
Grants and Planning Administrator Phil Kesner introduced the resolution that would extend water lines and improve the roadway on Margaret Avenue from the former Clabber Girl warehouse to the Stratford Hills subdivision. All of the land necessary for widening the street have been secured.
“This [project] was started in 2018 long before any casino was located in the area, to address the water needs in that portion of the city,” Kesner said in an interview. “The design work was started in 2018, because of the lack of water supply along the Margaret Avenue industrial corridor and the developments in the State Road 46 district.”
Commission member Karrum Nasser, however, questioned the need of the city to spend taxpayers’ dollars when Churchill Downs spokespeople have indicated they would be willing to invest whatever was needed to get their casino operational.
“We’re being asked to underwrite a $260 million casino,” Nasser said. Other members did not disagree.
“I can’t really comment on their positions,” Kesner said of commissioners.
Would the projected improvements even be adequate for the casino — which was not considered when the plan was initially created?
“I can’t speak to that,” Kesner said. “The engineers would have to know what the casino’s demands are. This was designed to handle whatever flow would go between those two points of existing water supplies.”
Kesner also presented the bids for a reconstruction project to separate the storm and sanitary sewers and install sidewalks, curbs and gutters on Cruft Street between 13th and 14th street. He opened the envelopes containing the bids during the meeting and read the bids aloud. S T Construction offered to do the work for $499,942.29, while Dennis Trucking Co., Inc. bid $506,769.76 and Kneiser Excavating’s bid was $432,340.
The winner of the project will be decided at a future meeting.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.