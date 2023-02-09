The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission approved four resolutions on Wednesday spanning a range of matters, ranging from reconstructing a street to making it safer for semis to make turns on the east side.
Plans to reconstruct Seabury Avenue from 11th to 13th Streets were approved. A new storm sewer outlet will be built beneath the new stretch of road.
Semis from Koenig Scale Co. and RBW Transportation, two side-by-side businesses on East Margaret Drive between Indiana 46 and the site of the upcoming Terre Haute Casino Resort, have experienced difficulties making clean right turns from their businesses without crossing Margaret's center line.
City engineer Marcus Maurer proposed a tweak in the area that would accommodate those trucks, which number between 120 and 140 daily. His plan was approved.
The commission also approved an amendment that will allow a developer planning to add 25 supportive housing units for low-income people more time to close on its financing.
And it approved its 2023 Department of Housing and Urban Development funding pending the final figures.
The commission voted Karrum Nasser its vice president. He replaces Brian Conley, who retired after serving on the Commission since 1999. Nasser joins President David Heath and Secretary Troy Helman as the group's officers.
Jennifer Hanley of First Financial Bank, a newcomer to the commission, attended her first meeting on Wednesday.
The commission considered changing the scheduled day and time of its meetings, but opted to keep them on the second Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. The next meeting will be March 8.
