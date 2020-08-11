The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved a memorandum of understanding for funding the Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is now under the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation.
The MPO, with local matching grants, is provided federal planning funds to plan transportation needs, such as the Canal Road project for Vigo County that connected into the Indiana 641 bypass and the Margaret Avenue overpass in the city of Terre Haute.
West Central Indiana Economic Development District had served as the MPO for the city and county since 1974. That changed this year when Gov. Eric Holcomb approved moving the MPO to the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation. The transition was effective July 1.
Another change is the MPO now includes the city of Brazil and Clay County.
“It is based upon the urbanized area from the U.S. Census and Brazil/Clay County has gained enough population that they are now considered part of the Terre Haute urbanized area, so they are eligible to use Group 2 federal funds (for small urbanized areas),” said Jeremy Weir, director of transportation planning for the MPO.
Vigo County Board of Commissioners approved the memorandum last month, with the city of Brazil and Clay County still requiring approval.
A breakdown of annual costs has the city of Terre Haute paying $38,806; city of Brazil $2,988; Vigo County paying $17,772; and Clay County $4,764 to maintain the MPO.
