The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission at its regular meeting Wednesday cleared the way for 50-apartment building to help those who might be currently homeless.
The commission unanimously approved the sale of city-owned real estate on North 25th Street between Locust and Elm and adjacent to Liberty Village.
City redevelopment director Steve Witt will execute the transaction with developer Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.
Mental Health America will develop a three-story building with 50 one-bedroom apartments and an engagement center on the ground level. The engagement center will offer support to people who may be homeless or otherwise lacking essential care and facilities.
Mental Health America already operates in Terre Haute 70 housing units and eight rental-assisted units. Those include Younity House, Younity Village and Liberty Village.
The Terre Haute City Council OK'd rezoning the property at its Tuesday meeting.
The Redevelopment Commission also voted unanimously to repay early the balance of the city's Taxable Economic Development Revenue Bonds of 2007. The city still owed $235,000 in principal of the original $1.28 million issued.
The commission also approved three resolutions accepting the preliminary and final design documents for street and drainage improvement projects in the city's South Westside (Development) Area.
