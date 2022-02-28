Terre Haute panel gives nod to Hydrite tax abatements

Hydrite Chemical Co. passed another stage toward approval of tax abatements for an expansion that will add 14 employees.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety Monday unanimously approved the real property and personal property abatements for work at the company's site at 13th Street and Lockport Road.
The company is seeking a 10-year real property tax abatement for $7.2 million for construction improvements, that if approved, would be completed by Aug. 31. The company would pay more than $1.38 million in new taxes and would have $774,092 in taxes abated over the 10 year period.
The company also seeks a 10-year tax personal property tax abatement on $21 million of new manufacturing equipment. The company would pay more than $1.02 million in taxes and have more than $1.18 million in taxes abated over the 10 year period.
Hydrite Chemical currently employs 45 people with an annual salary of more than $2.7 million. The project will add 14 employees with an annual salary of $830,000, or about $59,285 per position.
The Terre Haute City Council last week gave preliminary approval and are slated to vote on final approval on Thursday.
Other business
In other business, the board took several annual material bids under advisement for review.
Bids submitted for the supply of sand, stone and gravel include Blann & Son LLC at $412,700 and S&G Excavating at $447,900. For ready mix supply, bids include Irving Materials at $43,445 and Jones & Sons at $39,070. For hot mix asphalt (HMA) for paving, Milestone Contractors bid $3,577,071.
The board approved an annual contract with Patriot Engineering, not to exceed $10,000, for a material testing agreement.
Event road closings
The board also approved several road closings for events. They include:
• Closing the westbound lane of Ohio Boulevard from Brown Avenue to Fruitridge Avenue from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 21 for the Surviving The Color Run 5K.
• Close 5th Street from Poplar to Oak Street, then Oak Street from 5th Street to 9th Street, then 9th Street from Oak to Swan Street, then Swan Street from 9th to the back alley of Immanuel Lutheran Church during a Brat Trot race on Oct. 15.
• Close Cherry Street from 4th Street to 9th Street, then Tippecanoe Avenue from 4th Street to 9th Street and the intersections of 4th, 5th, 6th,7th, 8th and 9th from Cherry Street to Tippecanoe Avenue during the Terre Haute Turkey Trot on Nov. 24. This is largely contained on the roads through the campus of Indiana State University.
• Close Wabash Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street and 8th Street from Wabash Avenue to an alley to the south on April 9 during the Terre Haute Convention Center ribbon cutting. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with clean up slated to be completed by 3 p.m.
Street paintings
The board also approved street paintings for:
• Sarah Scott to paint on the street intersection of 10 1/2 Street and Grant Street and 9th Street and Grant Street on March 12.
• St. Patrick's Catholic Church to paint a clover on the street intersection at 19th and Poplar Streets on March 10 ahead of an Irish Dash and St. Patrick's Parade on March 12.
