The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission in a special meeting Wednesday extended a purchase agreement for Mullen Flats, a low-income 42-unit housing project from Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.
The project is in its third extension, which ends Friday. The commission voted Wednesday to extend the deadline to June 9.
Myra Wilkey, executive director of Mental Health America, said the attorney overseeing loan money wants to change “some vocabulary” in the agreement, which was called the “Phase One Update.”
“She just wants it to say, ‘Phase one,’ with no update, with the date it was conducted,” Wilkey explained.
Mullen Flats is slated to be built at 2750 Elm St., west of Mental Health America’s Liberty Village.
The Terre Haute City Council tabled a $250,000 request for the project in March and will revisit the issue on April 13. On Tuesday, Wilkey withdrew a request for $500,000 from the Vigo County Commissioners Council, though she said the agency might return to the council in August.
“We withdrew our request for the [American Rescue Plan Act] funding,” Wilkey said. “We think there’s other funding that may be available.” She said she’s not sure if she will attend next week’s Terre Haute City Council meeting.
“I don’t know if I need to be there or if I can [address the council in] a letter,” she said.
Wilkey said she’s not surprised at the funding delay.
“These kind of projects twist and turn all the time,” she said. “This was a pandemic project, so that’s made it a little more difficult. And there’s a lot of different layers of funding and that makes things more complicated because each one has its own rules and regulations.”
