The Terre Haute chapter of Delta Theta Tau sorority is hosting the its first Head for the Cure 5K Walk/Run to support brain cancer tumor research.
Packet pick up will begin at 8 a.m. May 14 at the Delta Theta Tau shelter in Deming Park, with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. going throughout the park.
The father of the sorority's members was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in May 2021. In the same month, it was removed. He has since undergone surgery is undergoing chemo and radiation.
Head for the Cure is an organization that raises awareness, funds and hope for the brain tumor community. Funds raised will support brain tumor research and patient programs across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.