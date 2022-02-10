One bid was opened Thursday for work on Terre Haute's 2022 paving projects using state Community Crossings funds.
Indianapolis-based Milestone Contractors, which merged in 2021 with Wabash Valley Asphalt in Terre Haute and Walsh & Kelly Inc. in Griffith, was the lone bidder at $1,771,923.
The bid was opened Thursday before the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety. The bid was taken under advisement, with the board expected to approve the bid at is meeting on Monday.
The city will receive a matching amount through the state Community Crossings program, which means the city will have more than $3.5 million for pavement work.
Josey Daugherty, staff engineer for the city, said Community Crossings paving projects for this year include:
• Repaving Poplar Street from First Street to 25th Street.
• Repaving Blakely Avenue from Wabash Avenue to Maple Avenue. (Note: Blakely changes name to Fruitridge Avenue at Sixth Avenue to Maple Avenue).
• Repaving Fort Harrison Road from U.S. 41 to 13th Street.
"We use these Community Crossing funds to knock out some of the bigger paving projects," Daugherty said. "It is a great opportunity to do these projects and is a good value to the city."
