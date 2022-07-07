It may have taken longer than expected, but the Terre Haute City Council on Thursday approved two tax abatements for Bolder Industries’ refurbishment of the old Pyrolyx plant.
The Council had first considered confirming the tax abatement in its May meeting, but tabled the resolutions due to some confusion over certain details, including how the company would hire construction workers. Bolder did not have an attorney representing it at the time, but during the course of that meeting recruited Richard Shagley, who appeared on its behalf Thursday.
The man who was representing the company in May is no longer with the company, but Bolder CEO Tony Wibbeler gave more thorough answers to the council and said local construction workers are frequently the smart way to proceed on a project.
Bolder has created a proprietary system called BolderBlack that prevents old scrap tires from filling landfills, using them instead to create petroleum products and other materials in a more sustainable fashion. Bolder says it will spend $71 million renovating the plant and create 60 jobs paying $3 million annually in salaries.
The company received a $1.247 million real property abatement and a $1.179 million personal property abatement. The Council voted for both abatements unanimously.
Zoning matters
Most of the Council’s work focused on previously tabled items, with one rezoning ordinance withdrawn at the petitioner’s request. The other request, to rezone properties at 2927, 2933 and 2955 Erie Canal Road to a general central business district to accommodate a church, a private school and retail space, was approved unanimously.
Heritage Landing L.P. had a resolution and a special ordinance before the Council, concerning senior housing it intends to build at 801 N. 25th St. It received a $788,000 tax abatement and the property was rezoned to allow the 64-unit edifice to be constructed.
Property at 12th and Wabash, the site of the former police station, was rezoned for planned development. Indianapolis-based WDG Construction intends to build a hybrid dorm/residential building catering to Indiana State University students and young professionals.
Also Thursday, Councilwoman Amy Auler dedicated ta moment of silence to open the meeting to Terre Haute police detective Greg Ferency, who was killed in an ambush one year ago.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
