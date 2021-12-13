Terre Haute OKs police, firefighter contracts

Terre Haute police will receive a 12 percent wage increase over the next four years, while city firefighters will receive 8 percent wage increases over the next three years under collective bargaining agreements approved Monday by the city's Board of Public Works and Safety.
In the fire department agreement, firefighters will get a 1 percent wage increase in 2022, then a 4 percent wage increase in 2023 and a 3 percent increase in 2024, said City Attorney Eddie Felling.
In the police agreement, which also includes a civilian workers contract, the city will pay a 1 percent wage increase in 2022, a 4 percent wage increase in 2023, a 3 percent wage increase in 2024 and a 4 percent wage increase in 2025.
"These multi-year contracts, in general, are good for the city and the unions. It allows some future planning, from a budgetary standpoint and for someone who may be close to retiring," Felling said, adding contract negotiations have been ongoing throughout the year.
"As much as I love to negotiate, they are taxing on our employees as we have a lot of people in a room together at a lot of different times and that is a lot of man hours that kind of go out the window focusing on the contract versus us both of our offices focusing on our jobs, so I think that is a big benefit" to longer contracts, Felling said.
In addition, longevity pay has been changed, under state law, for all public safety.
"It was previously capped at a 20-year longevity cap. (The state) changed that to allow less than 25 years of service, which is another huge change that we made and that is a huge benefit ... especially in public safety to entice individuals to stay on," Felling said.
In the fire department, Felling said, the firefighters union agreed to make a temporary change to "wave its parity clause, which allows them to piggyback off what other collective bargaining units may negotiate.
"They were willing to wave, in whole or in part, that over a couple years so we can make some changes to other departments in different ways and help make up for some wage disparity and some issues involving insurance and how we collect those" costs, Felling said.
In terms of insurance, the city pays 70 percent of the cost, with the bargaining unit employees paying 30 percent, Felling told the board.
"That is our ultimate goal, to get everyone on an even playing field as far as insurance" at a 70/30 pay rate, the city attorney said.
The city has eight collective bargaining labor units, of which five are approved by the Board of Public Works and Safety.
Felling said he expects to bring the city street department and city hall contracts to the board later this month.
The other three collective bargaining units — covering city parks, cemetery and wastewater treatment — are approved by separate boards, Felling said.
Lighting agreement
In other business, the board approved an outdoor lighting agreement to add 22 street lights on East Davis Drive, from South 4th Street to Prospect Street for $15,685, then $186 in monthly lighting cost from Duke Energy.
And the board approved a change order for a reduction of $320,161 for the Lafayette Avenue reconstruction project due to a reduction in use of planned quantities of road materials versus quantities actually required, said Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city's engineering department. Overall, the project cost $7,820,327, which is $178,832 less than the original project contract price, Utz said.
The board also held a hearing and voted to revoke the city contractor license for Karl Phillips, doing business as K&M Home Improvement. The measure was taken as the board determined the company, after two occasions in which insurance payments were made for uncompleted work, that the company "performed either incompletely or in such a manner that it does not meet standards of reasonable workmanship or does not comply with building standards and procedures, provisions of state law, regulations of the city and provisions of city code."
The company can appeal the board's decision to the city's engineering department and the company can still conduct renovation work outside of city limits, Felling told the board.
Other business
In other matters, the board approved:
• A matching state Community Crossings grant of $838,395. With a match from the city, the grant will provide $1,676,791 worth of roadway improvement projects in 2022, said Josey Daugherty, a staff engineer for the city. The city intends to use the funds to improve Fruitridge Avenue from Sixth Avenue to Maple Avenue; Blakely Avenue from Wabash Avenue to Sixth Avenue; Poplar Street from First Street to 25th Street; and Fort Harrison Road from U.S. 41 to 13th Street.
• The purchase of a 2022 Ford Expedition for the Terre Haute Fire Department.
• The closing of Wabash Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 21, 2022, for the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies "Going Topless for Pink Fundraiser."
• A request from Swope Art Museum to place a sidewalk awning in the right-of-way in front of the museum.
