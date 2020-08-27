Terre Haute is offering delinquent sewage customers the opportunity to catch up on their bills via a six-month payback agreement.

Terre Haute Sewage Billing has issued more than 1,000 notices to delinquent account holders at risk for having their water service disconnected since the state’s moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and utility service disconnections ended Aug. 14.

Anyone with an account delinquent by 60 days or longer and with an outstanding balance of $125 or more should have received a notice, said Terre Haute said Sewage Billing Department manager Jesse Tohill.

The notices offered those account holders the option to pay outstanding balances in six equal payments over the next six months on top of their monthly bill.

“It’s hard to know who or how many might take advantage of the offer,” Tohill said. “But we as a department wanted to find a way to help people catch up on their bills before resorting to disconnections.”

He said some customers who received notice have until the end of August to opt into the repayment agreement while others have through the first week of September.

Tohill said the city is seeing close to double the number of disconnect-eligible accounts than it typically would.

“We’re definitely creeping up,” Tohill said. “I think in the beginning there was a lot of help, some financial assistance out there to help people. And from what we could see, people were using that assistance and paying their sewer bill.

“But now, maybe, we’re seeing things kind of snowball on people.”

Terre Haute’s 2019 statistics figure the average city sewer bill to be just more than $49 per month across its more than 26,000 customers.

Tohill said he understands how difficult this year has been given COVID-19’s financial implications, but reiterated that it’s his department’s responsibility to collect payments for the city.

“We have a responsibility to all of our rate payers to try to collect and get paid and keep rates down,” Tohill said. “And that’s a real focus for us in this office.”

Tohill said anyone who believes they have a circumstance outside the terms offered in the payback agreement can reach out to the Sewage Billing Department at 812-244-2343.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.