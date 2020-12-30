Springhill Village in Terre Haute has begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff, its management company announced in a news release.
The facility is partnering with CVS and its long-term care pharmacy, Omnicare.
"We are thankful for all who worked to bring the vaccine safely to us," said Sherri Davies, a spokeswoman for American Senior Communities, the management company for Springhill Village, 1001 E. Springhill Drive. The vaccine is being offered for free to all residents and staff in two doses, given 28 days apart.
"Our goal is to have 100% of our residents and staff vaccinated. We have aggressively provided education and counseling to ensure compliance," Davis stated in a news release.
Clinton Gardens, another ASC location, is scheduled to have a vaccination clinic Jan. 18, she said.
On Dec. 21, CVS Health announced that it had formally launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been disproportionality impacted by the pandemic.
It initially planned to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states last week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities.
The teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in about 12 weeks.
It expanded to Indiana and other states Monday.
On Dec. 21, Walgreens pharmacists began administering COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. This week, it has expanded those efforts across 48 states and Washington, D.C., including Indiana, said Kelli Teno, Walgreens spokesperson.
"States and facilities are continuing to finalize their plans on an ongoing, and sometimes daily basis. We are activating vaccinations as those plans are finalized. We cannot provide specific locations or numbers at this time," Teno said in an email Wednesday.
Most Vigo County long-term care facilities have signed up to receive vaccinations in January, with vaccinations administered by CVS or Walgreens, said Roni Elder of the Vigo County Health Department.
She did not have a specific list of facilities or dates. "They are working out everything with CVS and Walgreens," Elder said. "I'd assume they all will be vaccinated in January."
The vaccination of nursing home residents is an important step forward in the response to COVID-19, she said.
Nursing home residents "are a very high risk population," and they account for many of the state's COVID-19 deaths, she said. It's important to vaccinate both residents and staff, because staff can bring COVID into a facility and get residents sick.
"It's great we are able to get them [long-term care residents and staff] ahead of the rest of the population," Elder said.
As part of ASC’s awareness campaign to encourage vaccination, called “Gimme a V!,” American Senior Communities will launch a series of commercials in January.
The commercials aim to educate the public by combatting the most common fears surrounding the vaccine. The commercials are fronted by Quinn Buckner, NCAA & NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, civic leader, sportscaster and voice of the Indiana Pacers.
This link previews just one of the commercials in the series. https://youtu.be/cvtu2gHjCmA
