Four teams of students from Terre Haute North Vigo High School Air Force Junior ROTC recently concluded an exceptional round of competition in the twelfth season of the CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.
Terre Haute North took both second and third place overall in the State of Indiana’s All Service Division.
Indiana State University’s (ISU) School of Criminology and Security Studies hosted this year’s CyberPatriot teams, with practices and competitions held at their cyber security laboratory. This year’s teams were the largest to date as cadets are seeing the demand for cyber security experts across the country.
“ISU has recently established a degree in cybercriminology and security studies that could be the next step in these high school students’ preparations for a career in cyber security, said retired Air Force Colonel Tom Greenlee.
Established by the Air Force Association in 2009, CyberPatriot is designed to educate, and motivate students toward careers in cyber security and other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.
The CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition challenges teams of students across the United States, Canada, and from Department of Defense Dependents schools abroad, to find and resolve cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated computer operating system environments.
More information is available at www.uscyberpatriot.org or from the CyberPatriot staff at info@uscyberpatriot.org.
