Terre Haute native J.T. Kelly has published his latest fictional thriller, “Diamond Destiny.”
In it, readers will discover diamond thieves are ready to strike and wonder who will escape with the ultimate prize, according to a news release.
The initial heist attempt takes place next to Lake Maxinkuckee in northern Indiana. Culver Military Academy is hosting an alumni celebration and arranged to have priceless diamonds and jewels displayed from the Smithsonian Museum. Will fictional Culver Detective Lewis Tenant and Deputy Jerome Atrich be able to stop the thief before it’s too late?
The criminals also plan to hit major European cities in a brilliantly timed and orchestrated plot. Interpol must track them down before they attack.
The thieves’ targets? Some of the world’s most prestigious jewelry stores, including Tiffany’s and Harry Winston’s. And annual events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Paris Fashion Show. Diamond jewelry usually adorns movie stars and top models at these celebrations. If the thieves have their way, the diamonds will disappear. One of the bold bandits has his eye on the most famous gem in the world: the Hope Diamond.
In Kelly’s five novels, the action begins in the Lake Maxinkuckee community and ultimately transports the reader to various European locales. In “Diamond Destiny,” the search for criminals takes place in Munich, Prague, Cannes, Zurich, Paris, Venice, and other breathtaking locales.
From childhood through his adult years, the author spent summer vacations at Lake Maxinkuckee. As a junior at Notre Dame, he spent a year abroad in Rome, Italy, and traveled extensively in Europe. He’s woven these experiences into his fictional mystery series.
For more information, visit www.kellyfairways.us
