Kati Gaston-Hirschy, who grew up in Terre Haute but now lives in Fort Wayne, didn’t think that books about autism truly represented those who have it — herself and her 3-year-old son, Atticus, included — so she wrote one herself.
“My Autistic Mama,” illustrated by her friend from her teenage years Chloe Greenberg, depicts those with autism positively, and its readers are exulting in its accomplishment.
One Amazon.com review raves, “I absolutely adore this book! I have never felt so seen. Being a parent with autism is so hard and this book has such an incredible insight into families like mine.”
Another cheers, “Did I … happy cry while reading a story essentially about myself to my children? You bet. So happy this book exists.”
Gaston-Hirschy said that when those who don’t have autism write on the subject, it’s prone to being incorrectly characterized.
“When allistic, or non-autistic people, are the ones talking about autism, it can get continually misunderstood,” she said. “Most media that you see with an autistic character either shows them as genius savants or non-speaking with high support needs. These portrayals are mostly of children and almost always boys. Because of this, many allistic people believe that autism ‘goes away’ before adulthood and that girls are less likely to be autistic.
“These are harmful beliefs that cause little girls to be underdiagnosed and keep adult autistics from helpful resources they need,” Gaston-Hirschy continued. “Autism isn’t a disease, it’s a neurotype. It’s just the way our brains are. Because of autism mostly being portrayed negatively, I decided to show it in a positive and joyful light.
“It’s my goal to create a world in which my autistic son can grow up without the stigmas and stereotypes that autism usually provokes.”
Gaston-Hirschy can be seen on TikTok reading her book; the video has been seen more than 700,000 times and has received considerable praise there, too.
“The comments that mean the most to me are the ones from the autistic community when they tell me that my book has made them proud of their neurotype and has finally allowed them to see themselves in a positive way,” she said. “I’ve received countless messages about how my book has made my autistic readers feel seen and represented in a way they have never felt before and that’s why I made the book in the first place.”
She added, “I want my readers to understand that there’s nothing wrong with being different. Strength and beauty come in differences.”
Though Gaston-Hirschy graduated from Terre Haute South High School and Greenberg graduated across town at Terre Haute North, they formed a fast friendship at a coffee shop.
“Chloe and I met at what used to be Coffee Grounds in Terre Haute,” Gaston-Hirschy recalled. “We especially bonded during their open mic nights and poetry nights. It was a hub of community that has been greatly missed.”
Greenberg was the only person she wanted as a collaborator.
“I’ve been following her growth as an artist for almost a decade and I always knew that she would be a brilliant illustrator,” Gaston-Hirschy said. “We both work so well creatively together, there was really no other choice. … I’m just thrilled and thankful that she immediately said yes and was just as enthusiastic to bring this book to life as I was.”
Thanks to Greenberg and his mother, Atticus and other kids like him have a children’s book they can cherish long into adulthood.
