Here’s a disquieting statistic from the Vigo County Health Department’s Ashley Stewart: Only 9% of local Black men between 35 and 39 have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m scared — really, really scared for our community,” Stewart said. “The worst is yet to come.”
The Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP hosted a town hall meeting via Zoom on Monday to discuss COVID-19 and the vaccine debate.
Vaccine hesitancy is a major cause for low numbers of members in the Black community getting shots, even though reports have demonstrated that COVID-19 disproportionately afflicts and kills people of color.
In Chicago, for example, Blacks comprise one-third of the population but account for half of the positive tests for the virus and nearly three quarters of the deaths.
Overall, 46% ofVigo CountyBlacks have received the vaccine, below the 54.7% of all vaccinated Americans. Conservative whites in the Southern United States also account for a significant number of those unvaccinated.
Moderator Arthur Feinsod of the NAACP’s Terre Haute branch spoke with panelists Dr. Fred Feinsod, a Colorado-based geriatrician (and Feinsod’s brother), Lamont Robinson, a Louisiana-based nurse who formerly treated soldiers in the U.S. Army, and the Vigo County Health Department’s Stewart.
“The dynamics of this infection are incredible to watch,” said Fred Feinsod.
“The devastation that this virus has cause is unequaled.” American deaths from the virus recently surpassed the 675,000 who died during the 1918 flu pandemic.
Robinson said, “It’s combat at the hospital. The unvaccinated are rolling the dice.
“The vaccine doesn’t care,” Robinson added.
Misinformation is a major reason those avoiding the vaccine do so. Stewart said that members of the African-American community “tell me that the vaccine kills. ... They said, ‘Hey, lady, I’m not getting that thing.’ They can’t give me a name [of someone dying from the vaccine], but they’ve heard it somewhere.”
”Disinformation on the Internet is hurting society,” Fred Feinsod said.
”It’s hard for us to trust,” Robinson said, alluding to a historical incident involving The Tuskegee Airmen, a group of World War II Black fighter pilots, who were treated as guinea pigs in a study that the government decades later conceded was “unethically justified” and further contributed to Black wariness of government programs.
Robinson reported people tell him, “I’m not going be a guinea pig. I don’t trust.”
Social media, which Robinson called “a double-edged sword,” only furthers the confusion.
He noted, “The African-American community, bad information is sometimes the only information they listen to,” adding, “They get wrong information and they run with it.”
All agreed that there needs to be a concerted effort to effectively inform Blacks of the facts and steer them away from rumors, lies and innuendo.
Stewart recommended getting pastors at local Black churches to recommend vaccination more, while Robinson suggested that well-known and respected athletes and celebrities need to encourage people to get that shot in the arm.
“Those who have a platform need to utilize that platform,” he said.
